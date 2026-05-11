Vikings announce that Adrian Peterson will enter their ring of honor during 2026 season

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Peterson is getting inducted into the Minnesota Vikings’ ring of honor. The Vikings announced Monday…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Peterson is getting inducted into the Minnesota Vikings’ ring of honor.

The Vikings announced Monday that Peterson would be inducted during halftime of a home game at some point during the upcoming season. A date wasn’t announced, as the NFL isn’t releasing its full 2026 schedule until Thursday.

Peterson received the news while visiting the Vikings’ facility Thursday to speak to rookies and provide content for the team’s entertainment network. The Vikings posted a video on X that showed Peterson’s reaction.

Peterson will become the 29th person to join the Vikings’ ring of honor.

Peterson played for the Vikings from 2007-16. He owns franchise records for career yards rushing (11,747) and touchdown runs (97).

He ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,918 yards rushing in a career that also included stops in New Orleans (2017), Arizona (2017), Washington (2018-19), Detroit (2020), Tennessee (2021) and Seattle (2021).

He rushed for 2,097 yards for the Vikings while earning MVP honors in 2012.

“From the moment we selected Adrian in the 2007 NFL draft, he proved to be a transformational player for the Minnesota Vikings,” Vikings owner/president Mark Wilf said in a statement. “His historic 2012 MVP season will be rightfully remembered by fans, but Adrian’s consistent production over 10 seasons in Minnesota is what firmly established him as an all-time Viking and one of the greatest to ever play this game.

“It will be a privilege to welcome Adrian into the Vikings ring of honor this year, and we know it’s a matter of time before we are also celebrating his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

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