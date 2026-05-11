Bears undrafted rookie receiver Squirrel White retires

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears undrafted rookie receiver Squirrel White retired on Monday. The move comes after White…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears undrafted rookie receiver Squirrel White retired on Monday.

The move comes after White participated in rookie minicamp over the weekend. He caught 136 passes for 1,717 yards and six touchdowns over three seasons at Tennessee and one at Florida State. He had five receptions for 52 yards in 10 games with the Seminoles last year.

Also on Monday, the Bears signed a pair of Chicago-area players in veteran receiver Scotty Miller and linebacker Jon Rhattigan. Miller, who’s from Barrington, Ill., played on a Super Bowl champion with Tampa Bay and has 99 receptions for 1,216 yards and six touchdowns in seven seasons with the Buccaneers, Atlanta and Pittsburgh. Rhattigan, who’s from Naperville, Ill., has 42 special teams tackles over five years with Seattle, Carolina, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.

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