Bill Belichick receives key to the city of Annapolis

Ryan Homler

April 25, 2021, 10:20 PM

Bill Belichick will forever be loved by the New England region thanks to his success over the years with the Patriots. Yet, there is another city that is a big fan of him as well: his hometown of Annapolis, Maryland.

On Saturday, Belichick was given a key to the city of Annapolis and honored at halftime of the Army-Navy lacrosse game.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by your hometown,” Belichick said. “There’s nothing bigger than that. I’m so proud to be an Annapolitan.”

Raised in Annapolis, Belichick became immersed in the historic sports program at Navy as his father, Steven, served as an assistant coach for the football team.

Growing up in that environment, Belichick was introduced to the game of football at a young age and was able to study and learn crucial lessons. He feels that those experiences helped mold him into the coach he is today.

While Belichick went on to find success further up north, he remains close to the area he grew up in. Constantly sharing support for Navy Athletics and being spotted at numerous sporting events over the years, Annapolis will always hold a special place in his heart.

Belichick will never have to buy a drink in New England, and it appears the same can be said for Annapolis. 

