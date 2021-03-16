CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Cards bring back starting RT Kelvin Beachum on 2-year deal

The Associated Press

March 16, 2021, 6:35 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have brought back starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum on a two-year deal.

The team announced the agreement on Tuesday but didn’t disclose terms.

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Beachum started all 16 games at right tackle in 2020 after playing the three previous seasons with the New York Jets. The 31-year-old was part of a Cardinals offensive line that usually did a good job of keeping young franchise quarterback Kyler Murray from getting hit.

The Cardinals now have four of their five starting offensive linemen from last year under contract, including left tackle D.J. Humphries, left guard Justin Pugh, center Mason Cole and Beachum. Right guard J.R. Sweezy is a free agent.

Beachum is the second veteran the Cardinals have brought back in two days. Arizona re-signed linebacker Markus Golden to a two-year deal on Monday.

