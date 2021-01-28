Poet Amanda Gorman to perform original piece at Super Bowl

Poet Amanda Gorman became a breakout star of President Biden's inauguration after her moving performance earlier this month — and now, she's set to inspire national audiences again.

Poet Amanda Gorman became a breakout star of President Biden’s inauguration after her moving performance earlier this month — and now, she’s set to inspire national audiences again. The NFL announced Wednesday that Gorman will recite an original poem during the pregame ceremony at Super Bowl LV.

Gorman, the youngest known inaugural poet, was commissioned to compose a piece about the “resiliency” of the game’s three honorary captains, educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and veteran James Martin, according to an NFL press release. The selection of the honorary game captains was announced on Wednesday by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to the release.

The three “community heroes” will serve as honorary captains during the official on-field coin toss ceremony.

“All three were selected because of their dedication and selfless commitment to helping others,” the release said. “These heroes are symbolic of the thousands of health-care professionals, educators, and veterans throughout our country who continue to care for, heal and support those in need during this pandemic.”

Gorman's poem about the three captains, which she will recite before they are recognized on the field, will serve to spotlight their "tremendous impact during an unprecedented year," the release said. The 22-year-old's performance will air nationally on CBS and be featured in the stadium.







Gorman’s performance of her original composition “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration garnered widespread praise. The Los Angeles resident and Harvard graduate, who became the first National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017, has has struggled with a speech impediment throughout her life and has called poetry a “lifeline.”

This year’s Super Bowl will be a showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The game is scheduled to be played on February 7 and air on CBS.