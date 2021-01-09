CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » NFL News » Bills receiver Cole Beasley…

Bills receiver Cole Beasley active for Colts wild-card game

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 12:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The AFC East champion Buffalo Bills welcomed back receiver Cole Beasley for their wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Beasley was listed as active after Buffalo’s second-leading receiver missed one game with a knee injury. Leading receiver Stefon Diggs was also active after being limited in practice last week with an oblique injury.

Beasley’s return means the Bills will have their starting trio of receivers playing for the first time since a 32-30 loss at Arizona on Nov. 15. Buffalo’s third starter, John Brown, returned last week after missing five games with a knee injury and stint on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

The Colts, seeded seventh, are minus cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who was already ruled out because of a concussion.

Starting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is active after practicing on a limited basis because of a shoulder injury this past week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up