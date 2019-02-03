202
Sweet Victory: SpongeBob SquarePants makes cameo at Super Bowl halftime show

By Dan Friedell February 3, 2019 9:14 pm 02/03/2019 09:14pm
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Super Bowl 53 halftime show, headlined by Maroon 5 (and including Travis Scott and Big Boi) offered a medley of hit songs from Adam Levine’s band.

What got the social media universe going, however, was a cameo from SpongeBob SquarePants’ “Sweet Victory” halftime show.

According to the website Polygon, the movement to include a cameo of the sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea started in late 2018 and included a petition on Change.org, to honor Stephen Hillenburg, the show’s creator, during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Hillenburg died in November, 2018.

Maroon 5 previewed the possibility of a SpongeBob call-out earlier this week.

A brief clip of the character Squidward, acting as the band leader, from the “Sweet Victory” performance, played on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta part-way through Maroon 5’s performance.

One of the halftime show bets leading into Sunday’s game was whether Maroon 5 would actually play “Sweet Victory.” It’s not known whether the brief appearance of a clip from the show was enough to satisfy the bookmakers.

However, a number of WTOP Twitter followers did not seem to think the clip was long enough to count.

