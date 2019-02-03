Super Bowl non-football prop bets: You can win a ‘Sweet Victory’ before the game is even over

You can bet on a lot more than the result of Sunday’s Super Bowl, and even on more than the point spread. In fact, you can win money during the halftime show.

WASHINGTON — You can bet on a lot more than the result of Sunday’s Super Bowl, and even on more than the point spread. In fact, you can win money during the halftime show.

WTOP’s Chris Cichon ran down some of the football-related Super Bowl prop bets, such as how many yards Ram quarterback Jared Goff will pass for, whether the Patriots will score a touchdown in the first quarter (you’d think that’d be obvious, but it’s not) and who the MVP will be. But if you’d rather bet on events surrounding the game, you can still get some money down.

A lot of bets revolve around the halftime show: What will Maroon 5 open with? The current sentiment on Oddsshark.com is pointing to “Makes Me Wonder.” Since Big Boi is part of the show, will he and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine do “Mic Jack”? (C’mon.) Best of all, there’s a surprisingly strong sentiment that they’ll perform “Sweet Victory,” from “SpongeBob SquarePants.” That would overshadow anything that the game could produce.

You can also get some action on how long Gladys Knight’s rendition of the national anthem will last, how many times the TV broadcast will mention Sean McVay’s age, even what color Gatorade will be poured on the winning coach. You can even lay a parlay bet combining the result of the Super Bowl with Monday’s performance of the S&P 500.

But really, who cares about anything but “Sweet Victory”? That would not suck eggs.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.

