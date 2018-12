Vikings 7

Seahawks 21

No matter where he plays, it seems like Kirk Cousins’ career on Monday Night Football is doomed. He’s now 0-7 on MNF amid rumors of strife within the coaching staff of an underachieving team with a middling record. It sounds like he never really left Washington.

And Seattle looks like a team nobody wants to see in the playoffs. Dallas better hope they can pull themselves above the NFC’s 4-seed, or else their postseason will be brief (as usual).

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)