2018 NFL Week 11 Recap

Alex Smith's sad coincidence, brazen thievery, a Super Bowl statement and an international incident is averted in the NFL Week 11 Recap.
WASHINGTON — Alex Smith’s sad coincidence, brazen thievery, a Super Bowl statement and an international incident is averted in the NFL Week 11 Recap. See photos from the dramatic weekend.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.