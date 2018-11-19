Home » NFL News » 2018 NFL Week 11 Recap

2018 NFL Week 11 Recap

By Rob Woodfork November 19, 2018 12:06 am 11/19/2018 12:06am
Share

WASHINGTON — Alex Smith’s sad coincidence, brazen thievery, a Super Bowl statement and an international incident is averted in the NFL Week 11 Recap. See photos from the dramatic weekend.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
NFL News nfl recap rob woodfork Sports
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
15 Thanksgiving turkey recipes
Thanksgiving dessert recipes
15 Thanksgiving potato recipes
Today in History: Nov. 19
Side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 18-24
Celebrity deaths
NFL Week 11 Recap
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Photos: 2018 CMAs
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note