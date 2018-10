If you like overtime thrillers, quarterback killers and end zone fillers, then wait until you get a load of the NFL Week 4 Recap.

Ravens 26

Steelers 14 Baltimore’s record red zone streak ended along with the trend of close games in this rivalry (five of the previous six meetings were decided by one possession), and the Ravens defense made a prime-time statement by finishing the first quarter of the season without allowing a second-half touchdown — but Pittsburgh proved that the “Killers Bs” aren’t worth a damn without Le’Veon Bell. The Steelers offense appears to be in trouble. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

