201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » 2017 NFL Week 14 Recap

2017 NFL Week 14 Recap

By Rob Woodfork December 11, 2017 2:39 am 12/11/2017 02:39am
Share

A miserable end to a Hollywood thriller, a cartoon sidekick and an old school Zack Attack. Act like you know: It's the NFL Week 14 Recap.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NFL News nfl recap rob woodfork Sports Washington Redskins
Recommended
Latest
25 holiday cookie recipes
California wildfires
Most expensive homes sold in November
Today in History: Dec. 11
DC area's 1st snowfall of season
Capitol Christmas tree lighting
Classic Christmas decor at White House
8 tasty Hanukkah dishes
White House Christmas decorations from FDR to Trump
Offbeat December holidays
Celebrity birthdays Dec. 10-16
2017 Kennedy Center Honors recognize artists, skip drama
National Christmas Tree Lighting 2017: Photos
Supermoon photos
75 years ago: Deadly Boston nightclub fire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engaged
Miss Universe
What will cost more — and less — in 2018
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade revels on amid tight security
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Musicians unite at AMAs
Where to take your family when they visit DC
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
St. John: The little Virgin Island that could
CMA Awards
30 slow cooker recipes
Tour DC's historic cemeteries
DC's Ghost Roads
‘Ghost signs’ around DC
Greatest moments in RFK Stadium history
10 best-value hotels in America
Outrageous vanity plates
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
Pumpkin spice craze
Screwy DC road signs
2017 local deaths of note