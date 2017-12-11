2017 NFL Week 14 Recap

A miserable end to a Hollywood thriller, a cartoon sidekick and an old school Zack Attack. Act like you know: It's the NFL Week 14 Recap.
Ravens 38
Steelers 39
In a shootout that runs counter to everything we’re used to seeing in this rivalry, Pittsburgh paid tribute to Ryan Shazier by clinching their third AFC North title in four years not with defense, but with Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL-record third 500-yard passing game and Chris Boswell’s fourth go-ahead field goal in the last minute of the 4th quarter in as many tries this season. The Steelers’ Killer B’s are most definitely on the swarm.
(AP Photo/Don Wright)
