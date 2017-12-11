2017 NFL Week 14 Recap

Ravens 38

Steelers 39

In a shootout that runs counter to everything we’re used to seeing in this rivalry, Pittsburgh paid tribute to Ryan Shazier by clinching their third AFC North title in four years not with defense, but with Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL-record third 500-yard passing game and Chris Boswell’s fourth go-ahead field goal in the last minute of the 4th quarter in as many tries this season. The Steelers’ Killer B’s are most definitely on the swarm.

(AP Photo/Don Wright)