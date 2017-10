Chiefs 42

Texans 34

Kareem Hunt topped 100-rushing yards to stay on pace for a historic season and Deshaun Watson dazzled with a rookie-record 5 TD passes. With rookies like these, the NFL’s future is secure.

Houston’s, however, is in question after losing both Whitney Mercilus and J.J. Watt to season-ending injuries. Watson looks terrific but asking a rookie QB to carry the Texans for the rest of the season is tough.

