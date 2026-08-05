Zevra Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.8 million. The Boston-based…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.8 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.3 million.

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