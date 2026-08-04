Zeta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.2…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 18 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing technology company posted revenue of $442.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $420.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Zeta said it expects revenue in the range of $469 million to $472 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 9 cents to 11 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion.

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