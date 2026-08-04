Wayfair: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1 million in its second…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and to extinguish debt, came to 95 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The online home goods retailer posted revenue of $3.52 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.47 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on W at https://www.zacks.com/ap/W

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