SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Versigent PLC (VGNT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $118 million. The…

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Versigent PLC (VGNT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $118 million.

The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.92 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The supplier of automotive equipment posted revenue of $2.44 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.29 billion.

Versigent expects full-year revenue in the range of $9.4 billion to $9.6 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VGNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VGNT

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