V2X: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $25.5 million.…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $25.5 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.64 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

V2X expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.88 billion to $5.03 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VVX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VVX

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