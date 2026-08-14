Upland Software: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Friday reported a loss of $35.3 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Friday reported a loss of $35.3 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $12.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.78 per share.

The maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software posted revenue of $49.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Upland Software said it expects revenue in the range of $45.7 million to $48.7 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $190.1 million to $196.1 million.

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