Ultra Clean: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Monday reported earnings of $8.7 million…

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Monday reported earnings of $8.7 million in its second quarter.

The Hayward, California-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The chipmaking equipment services company posted revenue of $644.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ultra Clean expects its per-share earnings to range from 83 cents to $1.03.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $700 million to $750 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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