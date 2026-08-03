Twist Bioscience: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Monday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Monday reported a loss of $35.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry posted revenue of $118.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Twist Bioscience said it expects revenue in the range of $123 million to $124 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $456 million to $457 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWST

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