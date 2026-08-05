Traeger: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Traeger Inc. (COOK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.6…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Traeger Inc. (COOK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of $3.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.20 per share.

The barbecue grill maker posted revenue of $120.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.4 million.

Traeger expects full-year revenue in the range of $435 million to $465 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COOK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.