TPG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TPG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) on Monday reported net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TPG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) on Monday reported net income of $14.3 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 24 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $124.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MITT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MITT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.