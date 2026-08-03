TKO Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $101.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $101.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The producer of professional wrestling events and television shows posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

TKO Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TKO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TKO

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