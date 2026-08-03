Tidewater: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Monday reported net income of $21.7 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Monday reported net income of $21.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 43 cents.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $342.3 million in the period.

Tidewater expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion.

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