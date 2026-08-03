Supernus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Monday reported a loss of $58.4 million…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Monday reported a loss of $58.4 million in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $219.1 million in the period.

Supernus expects full-year revenue in the range of $860 million to $890 million.

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