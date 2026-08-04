Superior Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The uniform maker posted revenue of $147.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.4 million.

Superior Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 54 cents to 66 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $572 million to $585 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGC

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