Suncor Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.7 billion…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.7 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $2.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.33 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $12.67 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SU

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.