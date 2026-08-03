Sterling Infrastructure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported second-quarter net income…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $155.8 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of $5 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.80 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.20 per share.

The civil construction company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period.

Sterling Infrastructure expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.70 to $20.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.15 billion.

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