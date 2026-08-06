Saul Centers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $24.8 million, or 69 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $6 million, or 24 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust involved mostly in shopping malls posted revenue of $76.8 million in the period.

The company’s shares have risen almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.67, a climb of roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

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