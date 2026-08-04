Ramaco Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.4 million…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its second quarter.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $144.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on METC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/METC

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