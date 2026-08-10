PowerFleet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) on Monday reported a loss of $8.4…

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) on Monday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The maker of tracking and communications technology for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $110.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.5 million.

PowerFleet expects full-year revenue in the range of $468 million to $473 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.41. A year ago, they were trading at $3.87.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIOT

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