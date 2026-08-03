Powell Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $52.2 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $52.2 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.42 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The energy equipment company posted revenue of $311.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $318.3 million.

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