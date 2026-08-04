Pfizer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $248 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $248 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $15.03 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.45 billion.

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $60.5 billion to $62.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFE

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