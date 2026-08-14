Permianville: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) on Friday reported net income of $1.1 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) on Friday reported net income of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The oil and gas statutory trust posted revenue of $14.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.