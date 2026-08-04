PAMT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — PAMT CORP (PAMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.4 million in…

TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — PAMT CORP (PAMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its second quarter.

The Tontitown, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $164.7 million in the period.

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