ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $226.8 million.…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $226.8 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, ON Semiconductor Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 81 cents to 93 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ON

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