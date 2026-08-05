Nice: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $83.2 million. The…

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $83.2 million.

The Ra`Anana, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.70 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The software company posted revenue of $782.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $767.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Nice expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.73 to $2.83.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $780 million to $790 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Nice expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.06 to $11.26 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.19 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NICE

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