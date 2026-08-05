New York Times: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $93.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $762.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $747.9 million.

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