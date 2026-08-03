New Mountain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $17.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $17.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $61.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NMFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NMFC

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