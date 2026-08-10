Monday.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $3.5…

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $3.5 million.

The Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The project management software developer posted revenue of $364.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $355 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Monday.com said it expects revenue in the range of $368 million to $370 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.47 billion.

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