Mobility Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — Mobility Global Inc. (MBGL) on Friday reported net income of $53 million…

CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — Mobility Global Inc. (MBGL) on Friday reported net income of $53 million in its second quarter.

The Centreville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share.

The automotive data, analytics and technology company posted revenue of $468 million in the period.

Mobility Global expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion.

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