Minerva Neurosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) on Friday reported net income of $17.5 million…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) on Friday reported net income of $17.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 46 cents per share.

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