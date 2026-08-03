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Metallus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2026, 4:22 PM

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Metallus Inc. (MTUS) on Monday reported profit of $8.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing posted revenue of $341 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTUS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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