Mattel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.2…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.2 million in its second quarter.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

Mattel expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 million to $1.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAT

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