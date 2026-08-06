KVH: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) on Thursday reported profit of $163,000 in its…

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) on Thursday reported profit of $163,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bristol, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The maker of mobile communication and navigation equipment posted revenue of $33.7 million in the period.

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