Integer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $23.6…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $23.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The medical device outsource manufacturer posted revenue of $464.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $452.5 million.

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