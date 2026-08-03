Ichor Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $998,000. The…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $998,000.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $294.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $300.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ichor Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $315 million to $345 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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