Ibotta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ibotta Inc. (IBTA) on Monday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ibotta Inc. (IBTA) on Monday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The digital company that offers consumers rewards and rebates posted revenue of $88.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ibotta said it expects revenue in the range of $86 million to $90 million.

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