Hut 8: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $150.2 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $150.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.27. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $74.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUT

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